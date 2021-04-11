RR vs PBKS MPL Fantasy Team Prediction

The two teams – Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings – will lock horns with each other in their IPL 2021 opener on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. Both sides are well-balanced on paper and hence an exciting match is on the cards. Also Read - IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match 4 at Wankhede Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Head to Head, Toss Timing, Squads For Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League’s (IPL) most expensive player of all time Chris Morris will be on display and facing a huge challenge against the Royals. With Jofra Archer not around, the pressure would be on Morris to deliver.

“Sanju (Samson) and I will both agree that it’s a big blow for us. Jofra is a very vital part of our make-up and not to have him is unfortunately the reality of it. We have to work around it and plan contingencies,” Kumar Sangakkara, the Rajasthan Royals director of cricket, told media in an interaction on Sunday afternoon.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings will take place at 7 PM IST – April 12.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, M Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan

All-Rounders: B. Stokes, Rahul Tewatia



Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jhye Richardson, Jaydev Unadkat

RR vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

RR vs PBKS SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar.

