Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions

RR vs RCB IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 33 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST Saturday, October 17:

Both teams – Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore – will look to bounce back to winning ways when they lock horns on Saturday in Dubai. It will be the first match of a double-header Saturday and is expected to be a cracker. Royals have hinted that Jos Buttler could be made the captain, but nothing can be confirmed as yet. With Stokes back in the side, Royals will fancy themselves to beat the Challengers – who are in good form this season. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs KKR: Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra Slam Dinesh Karthik's Decision to Hand Over Captaincy to Eoin Morgan

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 3 PM (IST) – October 17. Also Read - LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 32 Live Cricket Score And Updates: With Eoin Morgan as Captain, Kolkata Look to Bounce Back in Abu Dhabi

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

RR vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Keeper – AB De Villiers, Sanju Samson

Batters – Devdutt Padikal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith

All-Rounders – Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Ben Stokes

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer (vc)

Captain And Vice-Captain

Captain Options – Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain Options – Jofra Archer

Probable 11

Dream11 IPL 2020 RR Probable XI – Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Varun Aaron.

Dream11 IPL 2020 RCB Probable XI – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, C Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal

FULL SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad

Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

