Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions
RR vs RCB IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match 33 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST Saturday, October 17: Also Read - RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Today's Match: Rajasthan Aim For Consistency Against Bangalore
Both teams – Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore – will look to bounce back to winning ways when they lock horns on Saturday in Dubai. It will be the first match of a double-header Saturday and is expected to be a cracker. Royals have hinted that Jos Buttler could be made the captain, but nothing can be confirmed as yet. With Stokes back in the side, Royals will fancy themselves to beat the Challengers – who are in good form this season. Also Read - ROM vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I - Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Romania vs Bulgaria Match at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County 4.30 PM IST October 17 Saturday
RR vs RCB Match Details
TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 3 PM (IST) – October 17. Also Read - IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir on Real Reason as to Why Dinesh Karthik Handed KKR Captaincy to Eoin Morgan
Time: 3.30 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
RR vs RCB My Dream11 Team
Keeper – AB De Villiers, Sanju Samson
Batters – Devdutt Padikal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith
All-Rounders – Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Ben Stokes
Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer (vc)
Captain And Vice-Captain
Captain Options – Virat Kohli
Vice-Captain Options – Jofra Archer
Probable 11
Dream11 IPL 2020 RR Probable XI – Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Varun Aaron.
Dream11 IPL 2020 RCB Probable XI – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, C Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal
FULL SQUADS
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad
Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad
Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh
