RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

RR vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Qualifier 2 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI Today's Match, Tata IPL 2022

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, RR vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RR vs RCB Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

Ahmedabad: The much-awaited Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat on May 27 (Friday). Both teams have played some excellent cricket throughout the tournament and are now just one step away from reaching the all-important final match of the tournament. While RR lost their Qualifier 1 match against the new entrants Gujarat Titans (GT), the Red Army beat the other new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to seal their place in Qualifier 2. It is going to be an exciting contest with several star players including Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, and Faf du Plessis among other players to play in the contest.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 toss between RR vs RCB will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera.

RR vs RCB Possible Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

RR vs RCB Dream 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj.

Captain: R Ashwin Vice Captain: Dinesh Karthik