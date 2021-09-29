RR vs RCB Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's RR vs RCB at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai: In Match 43 of VIVO IPL 2021 on Wednesday evening – Rajasthan Royals will turn up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in at the Dubai International Stadium. The VIVO IPL 2021 RR vs RCB match will start at 7:30 PM IST – September 29. A thumping win over defending champions Mumbai Indians boosting their confidence, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to build on the momentum when they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2021 match on Wednesday. The Virat Kohli-led RCB are currently at third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the play-offs. On the other hand, with eight points from 10 matches, it will be a make-or-break outing for RR as a loss on Wednesday can put them in a tight situation in their bid for a last-four berth. RCB did not have the best of starts after the IPL's resumption as they lost two consecutive matches, including the forgettable 9-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders where they made just 92 runs. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, RR vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RR vs RCB Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL.

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 43 match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

RR vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson

Batters – Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (C), Chris Morris

Bowlers – Harshal Patel (VC), Yuzvendra Chahal, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Captain/wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RR vs RCB Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/Captain), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep.

