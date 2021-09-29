RR vs RCB Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live cricket match score and updates from Dubai International Stadium. An all-round performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore helped them cruise to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Match 43 of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing a modest score of 150, Bangalore hunted down the target with 17 balls to spare. The win now strengthens Bangalore’s chances of making it to the playoffs. Bangalore were off to a flying start as Virat Kohli slammed Chris Morris for three boundaries in the opening over. Devdutt Padikkal crunched Kartik Tyagi for two boundaries in the second over before slamming Mustafizur Rahman for a brace of boundaries in the next over.Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After RR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore Consolidate No.3 Spot; Harshal Patel Swells Lead in Purple Cap Race

See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RR vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live match, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live score today, RR vs RCB IPL 2021 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 2021 Live, RR vs RCB live score, Disney + Hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match, RR vs RCB IPL 2021 2021 Live match score, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Also Read - IPL 2021 RCB vs RR: Glenn Maxwell And Bowlers Inspire Royal Challengers Bangalore to Thrash Rajasthan Royals by 7 Wickets

Also Read - Simarjeet Singh Added to Mumbai Indians Squad For Injured Arjun Tendulkar

Live Updates

  • 11:09 PM IST

  • 11:02 PM IST

    Live RR vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: AB de Villiers finishes it off in style as it’s done and dusted in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets with 17 balls to spare. A dominating performance from the Virat Kohli and Co. Rajasthan had an upper hand for just the first 10 overs of the game after that it was just RCB all over the game. RCB 153/3 in 17.1 overs beat RR by 7 wickets

  • 10:59 PM IST

    Live RR vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: FIFTY! What a knock from the BIG SHOW! Glenn Maxwell smashed Chris Morris all over the park to collect 22 runs from the over as he also completes his half-century. An innings for very high quality. RCB 149/3 in 17 overs

  • 10:54 PM IST

    Live RR vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: OUT! Is this another twist in the game? KS Bharat departs for a well made 44. Excellent bowling from Mustafizur as he surprised Bharat with a short ball and he pulled it straight to Rawat near the boundary line. RCB 127/3 in 16 overs

  • 10:44 PM IST

    Live RR vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore are now marching towards the target with total ease. Nine runs from the last over as the required run rate has now dropped below 6. Good partnership between KS Bharat and Glenn Maxwell in middle. RCB 115/2 in 14 overs

  • 10:39 PM IST

    Live RR vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: Another excellent over for Royal Challengers Bangalore as eleven runs came from it. KS Bharat is looking in final touch as he smashed a magnificent six off Chris Morris delivery over mid-wicket. RCB 106/2 in 13 overs

  • 10:32 PM IST

    Live RR vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: Good over for Royal Challengers Bangalore as nine runs came from it. A slightly questionable choice of bowlers have been used by Sanju Samson in the past couple of overs as RR need wickets at the moment and a strike bowler is required here. RCB 95/2 in 12 overs

  • 10:25 PM IST

    Live RR vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: A tight over from Mahipal Lomror as only four runs came from it. Rajasthan need to get a couple of wickets here otherwise players like Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers and Dan Christian will blow them away. RCB 79/2 in 10 overs

  • 10:22 PM IST

    Live RR vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: Good over for RCB but an outstanding effort from Mustafizur Rahman was witnessed at boundary rope in the over which saved five runs for Rajasthan Royals. Glenn Maxwell is looking in great touch and Rajasthan need to get him as early as possible. RCB 75/2 in 9 overs

  • 10:12 PM IST

    Live RR vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: OUT! Virat Kohli’s eagerness to steal the single cost him this time. It was a tough single and Kohli decides to go for it but Riyan Parag’s direct hit gets the better of the RCB skipper. A massive blow for Royal Challengers Bangalore and KS Bharat will be under pressure now. RCB 59/2 in 7 overs