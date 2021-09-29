RR vs RCB Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live cricket match score and updates from Dubai International Stadium. An all-round performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore helped them cruise to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Match 43 of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing a modest score of 150, Bangalore hunted down the target with 17 balls to spare. The win now strengthens Bangalore’s chances of making it to the playoffs. Bangalore were off to a flying start as Virat Kohli slammed Chris Morris for three boundaries in the opening over. Devdutt Padikkal crunched Kartik Tyagi for two boundaries in the second over before slamming Mustafizur Rahman for a brace of boundaries in the next over.Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After RR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore Consolidate No.3 Spot; Harshal Patel Swells Lead in Purple Cap Race

See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RR vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live match, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live score today, RR vs RCB IPL 2021 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 2021 Live, RR vs RCB live score, Disney + Hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match, RR vs RCB IPL 2021 2021 Live match score, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. Also Read - IPL 2021 RCB vs RR: Glenn Maxwell And Bowlers Inspire Royal Challengers Bangalore to Thrash Rajasthan Royals by 7 Wickets