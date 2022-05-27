Highligts IPL 2022, RR vs RCB T20 Scorecard As It HappenedAlso Read - Very Special Talent: RR Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara Lavishes Huge Praise On Pacer Prasidh Krishna After Win vs RCB | IPL 2022 Qualifier 2

Jos Buttler scores his 4th hundred in IPL as Rajasthan Royals reach IPL 2022 finals. Bangalore's dreams got shattered yet again.

Yashasvi Jaiswal departed after a good catch by Kohli. After an early onslaught by Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, Rajasthan are in a strong position.

Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy took 3 wickets each to restrict Bangalore to 157/8 after 20 overs. RCB went down like a pack of cards in last overs. Rajasthan need 158 to win and qualify for the finals.

Rajasthan made a brilliant comeback into the match with back to back wickets. Rajat Patidar, centurion from the last match, departed right after his half century. RCB failed to capitalize after the wickets.

Faf departed right after the powerplay. Prasidh Krishna drew first blood as Virat Kohli departed early in the innings.

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain of Rajasthan, Sanju Samson is fielding the same eleven from the last match. On the other hand, Faf du Plessis is also fielding the same eleven from the last match.

Check Playing XI for IPL 2022 Qualifier 2:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI : Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal