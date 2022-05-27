Ahmedabad: Over the years we have learnt that match-ups in IPL or T20 games in particular can decide the course of the game. The analysts and strategists are very particular with this. Who to bowl when, which batter should face a particular bowler. When Rajasthan take on Bangalore, a few match-ups would again be in focus and they could decide the outcome of the Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on Thursday.Also Read - Rajat Patidar, Wanindu Hasaranga to Harshal Patel; Reasons Why RCB Look Favourites to Beat RR in Qualifier 2

Here are the match-ups to watch out for: Also Read - Rajasthan or Bangalore - Sanjay Manjrekar Predicts Winner of Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad

Glenn Maxwell vs Yuzvendra Chahal: While Maxwell have been inconsistent, Chahal has been the big star of IPL 2022. While Rajasthan hope Chahal can reap the rewards, Bangalore would be wanting Maxwell to take on the leggie. Chahal has dismissed the Australian maverick five times. Maxwell has scored 120 runs off 70 balls against the wily wrist-spinner. Also Read - Not Jos Buttler; Virender Sehwag Picks Devdutt Padikkal as Player to Watch Out For During Qualifier 2 Between RR-RCB

Faf du Plessis vs Trent Boult: The RCB captain has not been comfortable against left-arm seamers and hence he would have problems in the powerplays against Trent Boult. Boult would look to make the most of this match-up. Faf has been dismissed by left-arm seamers on six occasions in this IPL.

Wanindu Hasaranga vs Sanju Samson: The RCB spinner has been in top-notch form. He would be a key player in Qualifier 2. He too has a favourable match-up against Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson. The SL spinner has got the better of Samson on five occasions conceding merely 18 runs.

The two sides have met 26 times in the past with Rajasthan winning 11 times and Bangalore emering victorious on 13 occasions.