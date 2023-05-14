ZEE Sites

RR vs RCB Match 60, IPL 2023 Highlights: Rajasthan Bundled Out For 59, Bangalore Register Massive 112-Run Victory

Royal Challengers Bangalore notched up a comprehensive 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals to strengthen their IPL play-off chances.

Updated: May 14, 2023 6:53 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

  • 6:44 PM IST

    RCB skipper Faf du Plessis after the massive win against RR: Really good for our NRR. Tough pitch. We batted first and assessed the conditions. We batted in the powerplay and thought 160 will be a good score. We have had a good set up till the 15th over. But we managed to capitalize on the momentum shift at the end. Great job. Bracewell would want to bowl on this every day of the week. We needed a left-arm spinner. May be Shahbaz could have been an option. Wrist spin could have been an attacking option. Hopefully, we can set it up for the last game at the Chinnaswamy. Today was a good one for the team. They needed this confidence to go into the last two games.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    Bracewell on post-match conference: It was nice to get those two points, very valuable in the competition. Was nice to contribute in the win. We have a great support staff at RCB, just feel a part of it (even when you are not playing matches). It was a difficult wicket to get going. The way he (Rawat) batted, he gave us a lot of momentum going into the second innings. A lot of credit goes to the top three batters who set the tone for us. I got a little lucky today, that’s the nature of T20 cricket. I try and not get caught up with the highs and lows of the game. There were a couple of niggles in the squad, so the others got a chance. There are two must-win games for us, as a group we strive under this pressure. We were fortunate enough to get those two points, now looking forward to the next games.

  • 6:35 PM IST

  • 6:33 PM IST

    Sanju Samson after RR lost the match: I think our top three were scoring a lot of runs, we go hard in the powerplay but it didn’t come out today. I think it’s too soon to analyze or dissect the game. You need to go hard in the powerplay knowing the ball was getting slower and older, that’s the way me, Jaiswal and Jos have played throughout. Credit to the RCB bowlers for their energy and intensity. I think this was a target that could have gone to the wire, I expected a tight match if we had a decent powerplay. I was just thinking seeing the batting collapse where we went wrong? I don’t think I have an answer to that yet. We all know the nature of the IPL, we’ve seen some funny things happen in the league stage. We have to keep strong, take a day off and think about the game in Dharamshala. I think we need to end on a strong note. We have to take responsibility on the whole as a team for this performance.

  • 6:32 PM IST

  • 6:30 PM IST

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Woah what a game by RCB. Rajasthan Royals all-out of 59 runs. What a great victory by Bangalore in Rajasthan.

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Shimron Heymyer departs!!. RCB finally got much needed wicket.
    RR 59/8 (10)

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Glenn Maxwell comes to bowl the tenth over.

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023, RR vs RCB Match 60 Score: Six runs from the ninth over. RCB will now plan to pickup Hetmyer’s wicket to win this game with a huge margin.
    RR 56/7 (9)

As it Happened RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 60 score:  Royal Challengers Bangalore notched up a comprehensive 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals to strengthen their IPL play-off chances, here on Sunday.

Also Read:

Opting to bat, skipper Faf du Plessis (55 off 44) and Glenn Maxwell (54 of 33) scored half-centuries to help RCB post a competitive 171 for five.

Their bowlers, led Wayne Parnell (3/10) then put up scintillating display to bowl out Rajasthan for a paltry 59 in 10.3 overs.

Michael Bracewell (2/16)and Karn Sharma (2/19) picked two wickets each.

Earlier, du Plessis and Maxwell stitched a 69-run partnership for the second wicket to set the platform for the total.

But the middle order once again failed to fire as RCB lost four wickets for just 18 runs.

Spinner Adam Zampa and medium pacer KM Asif picked two wickets apiece for Rajasthan.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 171 for 5 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 55, Glenn Maxwell 54; Adam Zampa 2/25; KM Asif 2/42) Rajasthan Royals 59 all out in 10.3 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 35; Wayne Parnell 3/10)

