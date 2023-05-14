Home

RR vs RCB Match 60, IPL 2023 Highlights: Rajasthan Bundled Out For 59, Bangalore Register Massive 112-Run Victory

Royal Challengers Bangalore notched up a comprehensive 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals to strengthen their IPL play-off chances.

As it Happened RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 60 score: Royal Challengers Bangalore notched up a comprehensive 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals to strengthen their IPL play-off chances, here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, skipper Faf du Plessis (55 off 44) and Glenn Maxwell (54 of 33) scored half-centuries to help RCB post a competitive 171 for five.

Their bowlers, led Wayne Parnell (3/10) then put up scintillating display to bowl out Rajasthan for a paltry 59 in 10.3 overs.

Michael Bracewell (2/16)and Karn Sharma (2/19) picked two wickets each.

Earlier, du Plessis and Maxwell stitched a 69-run partnership for the second wicket to set the platform for the total.

But the middle order once again failed to fire as RCB lost four wickets for just 18 runs.

Spinner Adam Zampa and medium pacer KM Asif picked two wickets apiece for Rajasthan.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 171 for 5 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 55, Glenn Maxwell 54; Adam Zampa 2/25; KM Asif 2/42) Rajasthan Royals 59 all out in 10.3 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 35; Wayne Parnell 3/10)

