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RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Guwahati Weather Report: Will RAIN cut short Virat Kohli vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi battle tonight

RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Guwahati Weather Report: Will RAIN cut short Virat Kohli vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi battle tonight

The weather prediction for Guwahati is not very bright with 56 per cent chances of rain in the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday.

Rain may affect IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals posted a dominant 27-run win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians in a rain-shortened IPL 2026 match in Guwahati earlier this week. Riyan Parag’s RR team will now go up against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Friday with both teams looking to maintain their unbeaten record in the season intact.

There match on Friday is going to be extra special one as it will be a clash of two openers – Virat Kohli from RCB and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from RR – with both star cricketers in tremendous form so far. But the fickle weather in Guwahati could play spoilsport on Friday night as well. RR’s last match against MI was reduced to 11 overs due to heavy rain in the evening just ahead of the match.

The weather prediction for Friday is expected to be largely cloudy with some rain expected again in the afternoon. The temperature by evening will be around 26 degrees Celsius with around 56 per cent probability of rain in the evening.

The MET department is predicting around 0.6mm of rain on Friday which should not be a major concern for the fans and there should be a full game.

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Check Guwahati weather prediction for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match HERE…

The match is set to take place on the same surface on which Rajasthan Royals walloped Mumbai Indians earlier this week. The home side had piled up 151 runs in just 11 overs in that match. It will be a ‘true pitch’ for the batters from both and with the long list of big hitters in both teams, it could prove to be a nightmare for the bowlers.

RR vs RCB matches have seen three ‘no-results’

In the past, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru have seen three ‘no-results’ in the past. The last of these abandoned contests coming in the IPL 2019 season.

RCB hold the edge over RR when it comes to head-to-head contests between the two sides with 17 wins in 34 matches while RR have won 14 games over the years. In the IPL 2025 campaign, RCB had won both their matches against RR – defeating them by 9 wickets and 11 runs.

There is no provision for Reserve Day in IPL 2026 league stage matches. Both teams need to complete at least 5 overs each for it to constitute a match. If the game is abandoned, both sides will get 1 point each. Only one match – between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals – has been abandoned so far this season.

The latest start that we can witness after a rain delay is 10.50pm IST to have a 5 overs-a-side contest.

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