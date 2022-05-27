LIVE IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match UpdatesAlso Read - Wriddhiman Saha 'Hurt' By CAB Official's Remark, Leaves Bengal WhatsApp Group

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to the live cricket score of qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) playoffs between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Also Read - Faf du Plessis on RCB Players Being Emotionally Strained After Win in Kolkata

Rajasthan have been a solid team in the ongoing IPL edition, which was very much evident during the league stage of the tournament as they finished at the second spot in the points table. However, Royals didn’t have a great outing against Gujarat in Qualifier 1, especially because their bowlers failed to deliver under the pressure situation. They now face RCB, who are peaking at the right time in the tournament. Also Read - Virat Kohli Will Score a Century - Fans Make Wild Predictions Ahead of RR-RCB Qualifier 2

The winner of Qualifier 2 will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL 2022 in front of a huge crowd at Motera Stadium.

Banglore needed some luck to qualify for the play-offs. However, once they went through, RCB showed their all-round strength against Lucknow in the Eliminator and have given their fans hope of winning the coveted IPL trophy.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul

Live Updates

  • 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Samson will be eager to convert his 30s and 40s into a substantial knock and lead from the front.

  • 6:47 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: RCB bowlers will have to be on the top of their game against a formidable Rajasthan batting line up which rely heavily on Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson. Both scored against Gujarat but it did not prove to be enough.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Mohammad Siraj returned for the LSG game and bowled well with the new ball. Josh Hazlewood enhanced his reputation as a death bowler with a match-deciding penultimate over and with the addition of a yorker in his armoury, has only become tougher to score of.

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: The team is likely to stick to the winning combination. While Wanindu Hasaranga has shown the courage even when he has been taken to the cleaners, Harshal Patel has been the go-to pacer in slog overs.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Both the high-profile openers, Kohli and Faf du Plessis, are big match players and will be itching to make an impact after low returns in the previous game. Dinesh Karthik has managed to maintain consistency in a tough role and the team management would be also hoping for more runs in the back end of the innings from Glenn Maxwell.


  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Rajat Patidar, who played the innings of his life on Wednesday, will be a man with supreme confidence in another high-pressure knockout fixture. For someone who went unsold in the IPL auction and came into the RCB squad as a replacement player, it has been a career-changing season for him.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: “The best thing is that we have one day and we play again. Cannot wait to be in Ahmedabad and take the field again. We are so excited and happy with how things have gone. Hopefully, two more games and we all can celebrate,” star RCB batter Virat Kohli told the IPL website after the win over LSG.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: The IPL caravan moves to Ahmedabad after a couple of high-scoring games in Kolkata. It has been a quick turnaround for RCB but they won’t mind that as they look to ride the momentum.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Having sneaked into the play-offs, RCB are on a roll and a tight win over Lucknow in the Eliminator has fuelled expectations for a long-awaited trophy. They take on Rajasthan, a team which has all bases covered but still came up short against Gujarat in Qualifier 1.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs RCB Score: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 playoffs between Rajasthan and Bangalore here at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.