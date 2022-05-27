LIVE IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score and Match UpdatesAlso Read - Wriddhiman Saha 'Hurt' By CAB Official's Remark, Leaves Bengal WhatsApp Group

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to the live cricket score of qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) playoffs between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rajasthan have been a solid team in the ongoing IPL edition, which was very much evident during the league stage of the tournament as they finished at the second spot in the points table. However, Royals didn't have a great outing against Gujarat in Qualifier 1, especially because their bowlers failed to deliver under the pressure situation. They now face RCB, who are peaking at the right time in the tournament.

The winner of Qualifier 2 will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL 2022 in front of a huge crowd at Motera Stadium.

Banglore needed some luck to qualify for the play-offs. However, once they went through, RCB showed their all-round strength against Lucknow in the Eliminator and have given their fans hope of winning the coveted IPL trophy.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul