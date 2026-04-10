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RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to take centrestage in Guwahati tonight

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RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli vs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to take centrestage in Guwahati tonight

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Cricket Match: The unbeaten streaks of RR and RCB will be on the line when they face off at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

Rajasthan Royals will go up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match No. 16 of IPL 2026 on Friday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Live: Two of the top sides of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season will face off as Rajasthan Royals go up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match No. 16 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. While the home team RR have won three matches on the trot and are looking to create a new record with their fourth win in succession to start off their season, defending champions RCB are aiming for a hat-trick of wins.

Riyan Parag’s RR have tremendous fire power at the top of the order led by 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and equally-talented Yashasvi Jaiswal while RCB have explosive batters in the middle led by captain Rajat Patidar, Tim David and Romario Shepherd.

RCB hold the edge over RR when it comes to head-to-head contests between the two sides with 17 wins in 34 matches while the hosts have 14 victories to their name and three matches have been abandoned so far.

The visitors will continue to miss the services of their star pacer Josh Hazlewood, who is yet to resume bowling although he has joined the team earlier this month. New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy will continue to be part of the Playing 12 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s role with the new ball will be critical against the marauding RR openers.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 16 Predicted 12

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 LIVE Scores and Updates HERE –

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