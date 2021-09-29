Dubai: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell seems to be unstoppable ever since joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ahead of the RCB versus RR game on Wednesday, ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on the explosive batter. Calling his ‘selfless’, Manjrekar reckoned the Australian is enjoying his time at RCB.Also Read - Belief Inside Dressing Room Our Biggest Asset: MI's Kieron Pollard After Win Over PBKS

"Maxwell seems to be enjoying his time with this franchise. He has played 3-4 [good] innings and that is great for Bangalore," Manjrekar told Dafa News.

"This is a guy who is very hard to control. He is selfless, doesn't care about getting out," Manjrekar added.

Following a couple of poor games against Kolkata and Chennai, Maxwell got into his own against the defending champions. He hit a whirlwind 37-ball 56 that was laced with six fours and three huge sixes to power RCB to a total of 165. He then backed it up with a stellar bowling performance that saw him claim two crucial wickets at the expense of just 23 runs in four overs.

RCB is currently in third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the playoffs. On the other hand, with eight points from 10 matches, it will be a make-or-break outing for RR as a loss on Wednesday can put them in a tight situation in their bid for a last-four berth.

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head

Played- 24 | Bangalore won- 11 | Rajasthan won- 10 | No Result- 3

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Captain/wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.