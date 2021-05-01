RR vs SRH Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021 Match 28- Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's RR vs SRH at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: In one of the most anticipated clashes of VIVO IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The IPL 2021 RR vs SRH match will begin at 3.30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals have played inconsistent cricket so far this season and have just won two out of their six matches. Their batting has been one of the biggest letdowns of this season. Rajasthan have failed to put up a collective show with the bat in the middle order. On the other hand, SRH are going through a tough phase as they have won only 1 match this season so far. On Saturday, they also removed David Warner from the captaincy position as Kane Williamson will lead the team in the rest of the matches. Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RR vs SRH, VIVO IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – RR vs SRH IPL 2021, Online Cricket Tips and Prediction – Indian Premier League 2021, Online Cricket Tips – Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad VIVO IPL 2021, Online Cricket Prediction And Tips – VIVO IPL 2021

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 3 PM IST – May 2.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

RR vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow (C), Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (VC)

Batsmen: Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders: Chris Morris

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Chetan Sakariya

RR vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner/Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (C), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith/ Jason Holder, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma

RR vs SRH SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

