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RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshis Rajasthan Royals eye a strong Jaipur start as Pat Cummins gear up for a return

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RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals eye a strong Jaipur start as Pat Cummins gear up for a return

RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals will be keen to extend their winning momentum as they face the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

Rajasthan Royal vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE score and Updates (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) are all set to face host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight in IPL 2026 match No. 36 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals will play their first home game of the season in Jaipur, after opening their campaign in Guwahati.

RR under the leadership of Riyan Parag have has an impressive campaign so far and head into the match with 10 points, sitting on the third place. With a solid record in Jaipur, they’ll be keen to extend their winning momentum from their recent win in Lucknow and avoid the dip in form that has hurt them in previous seasons.

Also Read: RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Sandeep Sharma IN, Donovan Ferreira OUT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may…

Rajasthan Royals opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the biggest positives this season as they have amassed a total of 499 runs together. Sooryavanshi, in particular has been RR’s leading run-scorer, scoring at an explosive strike rate of 220.86. Dhruv Jurel has also chipped in effectively, scoring 181 runs at a brisk strike rate close to 170.

RR’s major concern is the middle order which hasn’t quite fired consistently, with Riyan Parag (81) and Shimron Hetmyer (61) yet to find rhythm. Ravindra Jadeja has been in an impressive form. On the bowling department, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi have led the charge with 11 wickets each, while Nandre Burger has supported well with eight scalps so far.

Talking about Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top order, which features Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Ishan Kishan, has the firepower to deliver quick starts. Abhishek has been in red-hot form with a total of 323 runs at a strike rate of 215 this season, while Kishan has added 238 runs and is set to continue behind the stumps. Head, though, has lacked consistency this season.

Heinrich Klaasen has been the standout performer, with 320 runs and staying in contention for the Orange Cap. Nitish Kumar Reddy brings balance with his all-round ability, while the bowling attack gets a boost with the expected return of Pat Cummins. He is backed by support from Shivam Kumar, Sakib Hussain, and Eshan Malinga, strengthening the overall unit.

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Rajasthan Royal vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Match No.36, LIVE score and Updates HERE-

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