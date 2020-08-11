RR vs TS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Royal Rhinos vs Tembo Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Tanzania APL T20 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's RR vs TS at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club: The ninth match of the Tanzania Advanced Players (APL) T20 League will be played between Royal Rhinos and Tembo Stars at 5:00 PM IST. Stars have played two matches so far and won one and lost one for two points. Their opponents today Rhinos have also played two matches but lost both and are yet to open their account in the points tally.

A total of 15 matches have been scheduled to be played in the league phase in this 9-day long tournament at the Gymkhana Ground in Dar-es-Salaam Also Read - Air Asia Head of Operations, Air Safety Suspended After ex-Pilot Reveals Violation of Safety Norms

A total of six teams are taking part including Buffalo Blasters, Simba Kings, Royal Rhinos, Twiga Titans, Chui Challengers and Tembo Stars

The competition got underway from August 8 and will end on August 16.

TOSS – The toss between Royal Rhinos and Tembo Stars will take place at 4:30 PM (IST)

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Ground, Dar-es-salam

RR vs TS My Dream11 Team

Athumani Kakonzi (captain), Issa Safari (vice-captain), Aahil Jasani, Zamoyoni Ramadhani, Ally Mpeka, Yash Hirwania, Raza Imaam, Baraka Robert, Jumanne Masquater, Nassoro Zahoro, Nisar Ahmed

RR vs TS Squads

Royal Rhinos: Arslaan Premji, Jummane Masquater, Issa Safari, Augustine Mwamele, Faridi Bakari, Zamoyoni Ramadhani, Omary Hilali, Vikram Rathore, Bakara Robert, Ashish Kamania, Zamoyoni Ramadhani, Safvan Annarathodika, Yash Hirwania, Aahil Jasani, Suraj Kumar

Tembo Stars: Ally Mpeka, Abhik Patwa, Salaam Olilkandy, Raymond Francis, Adil Kassam, Vaibhav Bhatia, Kelvin Anjelo, Nisar Ahmed, Abbas Adamjee, Athumani Kakonzi, Nassoro Zahoro, Vipin Abraham, Raza Imaam, Amiri Sadiki, Aljah Sadik

