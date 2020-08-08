Dream11 Team Hints

RR vs TWT Tanzania APL T20, 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Royal Rhinos vs Twiga Titans, 2nd T20 at Gymkhana Ground at 5:00 PM IST Saturday, August 8: Also Read - SK vs BUB Dream11 Team Hints, Tanzania APL T20, 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Simba Kings vs Buffalo Blasters, 1st T20 at Gymkhana Ground at 12:30 PM IST Saturday, August 8

Royal Rhinos will take on Twiga Titans in the Tanzania APL 2020 in the second match on Saturday at the Gymkhana ground in Dar-es-Salaam.

A total of 15 matches will be played in league phase in this 9-day long tournament at the Gymkhana Ground in Dar-es-Salaam where six teams will be taking part.

The Advanced Players League T20, also known as APL T20, will be crucial for the national team selections. The head coach Steve Tiloko will be keenly following the tournament and the best performers could be awarded a national team call-up.

Toss: The toss between Royal Rhinos vs Twiga Titans will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).