RRCC vs RPCC ECS T10 – Rome 2020 Match 3: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Royal Parma Cricket Club T10 Match at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground 5.45 PM IST November 2 Monday

The European Cricket T10 series continues with the tournament returning to Italy, Rome. A total of eight teams are taking part in the event that will run from November 3 to November 8. A total of 27 matches will be played across the six days of the event with the teams divided into two groups of four each. The eight teams are Bergamo United CC, Bologna CC, Defentas Sporting Club, Kingsgrove Milan CC, Padova CC, Royal Parma CC, Royal Roma CC and Venezia CC.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome match toss between Royal Roma Cricket Club vs Royal Parma Cricket Club will take place at 5.15 PM IST – November 2, Monday.

Time: 5.45 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

RRCC vs RPCC My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Harkamal Singh, Nur Mohammad

Batsmen – Mehmoor Javed, Dharamvir Kumar, Muhammad Bilal

All-rounders – Mehboob Ahmed, Attiq Ur Rehman (C), Sheraz Afzal (VC)

Bowlers – Rajmani Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Usama Butt

SQUADS

Royal Roma CC:

Alessandro Sabeli, Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammad, Mubarak Hossain, Shoiab Awan, Umar Shahzad, Hassan Mubashar, Muhammad Bilal, Usama Butt, Kulwinder Ram, Sohail Mahmood, Mandeep Singh, Usman Mubashar, Milap Singh

Royal Parma CC:

Rajmani Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sukhraj Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Sukhpal Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh

