RS vs BAR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match RS vs BAR. In the exciting encounter on Spanish Super Cup, Real Sociedad will lock horns against Barcelona on January 14. The two teams in excellent forms will lock horns against each other in the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday. After a bright start to the season, Real Sociedad have failed to sustain the performance pressure and have dropped to the fifth spot in the La Liga’s points table. Real Sociedad have played 19 matches so far and managed to win 8 out of them while six ended in draw and they lost five. While Barcelona, who started the season with some inconsistent performances have picked up form in their past few games and are currently at the 3rd spot on the points table with 10 wins in 18 matches. Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has also started the year on a positive note and netted 4 four goals in last two games. Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RS vs BAR, Dream 11 Team Player List, Real Sociedad Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup, Online Football Tips Real Sociedad vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for RS vs BAR

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1.30 AM IST – January 10 in India.

RS vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Goal keeper: Marc-André ter Stegen

Defenders: Modibo Sagnan, Igor Zubeldia, Óscar Mingueza, Sergiño Dest

Midfielders: Mikel Merino, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembélé

Forwards: Lionel Messi (C), Antoine Griezmann (VC), Mikel Oyarzabal

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Probable Line-up

Real Sociedad probable line-up: Álex Remiro, Modibo Sagnan, Igor Zubeldia, Aihen Muñoz, Gorosabel, Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Jon Guridi, Alexander Isak , Mikel Oyarzabal, Portu

Barcelona probable line-up: Marc-André ter Stegen, Samuel Umtiti, Óscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba, Sergiño Dest, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann , Ousmane Dembélé

