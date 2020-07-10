Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Real Sociedad vs Granada FC Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match RS vs GRD at Reale Arena, San Sebastian: In Matchday 35 of LaLiga this week, Real Sociedad will take on Granada FC at the Reale Arena, San Sebastian on Friday evening (July 10). The La Liga 2019-20 RS vs GRD encounter will kick-off at 11 PM IST. Real Sociedad occupy the seventh spot in the LaLiga table, having registered 51 points in 34 games. They were forced to share points in the previous game, drawing 1-1 against Levante.

On the other hand, Granada are placed 10th in the LaLiga table. They have bagged 47 points this term and forced a 2-2 draw against Valencia in their previous clash. They also had a similar start and have lost only one of their last four matches but they need to finish their games better so they can cross the winning line. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Granada FC will start at 11 PM IST.

Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastian

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Aaron Escandell

Defenders: Carlos Neva, Victor Diaz, Robin Le Normand, Diego Llorente

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard, Portu, Angel Montoro (VC)

Forwards: Willian Jose (C), Carlos Fernandez, Mikel Oyarzabal

RS vs GRD Probable XIs

Real Sociedad: M Moya; N Monreal, D Llorente, A Elustondo, A Gorosabel; M Merino, I Zubeldia, M Odegaard; M Oyarzabal, W Jose, Portu.

Granada FC: R Silva; V Diaz, G Sanchez, D Duarte, C Neva; A Puertas, Y Herrera, Y Eteki, D Machis; R Soldado, C Fernandez.

RS vs GRD SQUADS

Real Sociedad: Andoni Zubiaurre, Alex Remiro, Miguel Moya, Jon Pacheco, Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Joseba Zaldua, Diego Llorente, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel, Nacho Monreal, Martin Zubimendi Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea, Luca Sangalli-Fuentes, Portu, Igor Zubeldia, David Zurutuza, Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, Asier Illarramendi, Adnan Januzaj, Roberto Lopez-Alcaide, Willian Jose, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Granada FC: Aaron Escandell, Rui-Silva, Pepe Sanchez, Carlos Neva, Neyder Lozano, Quini, Victor Diaz, German-Sanchez, Alex-Martinez, Jose Antonio Martinez, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier, Jesus Vallejo, Ismail Koybasi, Mario Ruiz Rodriguez, Alvaro Vadillo, Fede Vico, Yan Brice-Eteki, Angel Montoro, Darwin Machis, Yangel Herrera, Gil Dias, Maxime Gonalons, Ramon Azeez, Antonin Cortes Heredia, Antonio Puertas, Carlos Fernandez, Roberto Soldado.

