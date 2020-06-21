Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match RS vs RM at Reale Arena: In one of the highly-anticipated LaLiga clash on super Sunday (June 21), Real Sociedad will square off against Real Madrid at the Reale Arena, Sociedad. The La Liga match RS vs RM will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST. In the La Liga standings, Real Sociedad are currently occupying the sixth spot in the league with 47 points under their belt. They are on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Alaves and will be eager to get a positive result this time around.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have had registered consecutive wins over Eibar and Valencia ever since returning to football which places them at the second position in the league with 62 points. Los Blancos will be eager to carry on the winning momentum in order to keep the pressure Barcelona who are three points clear of them as the title race intensifies. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid will start at 11 PM IST.

Venue: Reale Arena, Gipuzkoa

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Varane, Ramos, Carvajal, Monreal

Midfielders: Zubeldia, Casemiro, Kroos

Forwards: Willian Jose, Hazard, Rodrygo

RS vs RM Probable XIs

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Elustondo, Llotente, Le Normand, Monreal; Merino, Zubeldia, Odegaard; Oyarzabal, Willian Jose, Portu.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo.

RS vs RM SQUADS

Real Sociedad (RS): Andoni Zubiaurre, Alex Remiro, Miguel Moya, Jon Pacheco, Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Joseba Zaldua, Diego Llorente, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel, Nacho Monreal, Roberto Lopez-Alcaide, Martin Zubimendi Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea, Luca Sangalli-Fuentes, Portu, Igor Zubeldia, David Zurutuza, Ander Guevara, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, Asier Illarramendi, Adnan Januzaj, Nais Djouahra, Willian Jose, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal, Julen Lobete.

Real Madrid (RM): Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Diego Altube, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Reinier, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema.

