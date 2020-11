Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips

RSCC vs CCT ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Hints And Probable XIs For Today's Raval Sporting Cricket Club vs Catalunya Tigers Cricket Club at Montjuic Ground 1 PM IST November 13 Friday

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Raval Sporting Cricket Club vs Catalunya Tigers Cricket Club will take place at 12.30 PM IST – November 12. Also Read - KCC vs FZL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 5: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Bangladesh Kings CC vs Falco Zalmi CC T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 1 PM IST November 10 Tuesday

Time: 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

RSCC vs CCT My Dream11 Team

Ishan Patel (C), Manish Manwani (VC), Umair Aftab, Datta Karan, Tahir Ilyas, Yudhvir Singh, Jamshad Afzal, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Rizwan, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider

SQUADS

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Iftikhar Hussain, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Lovepreet Singh

Catalunya Tigers CC: Umair Aftab, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh, Sufian Ansar Musadaq Mubarak, Mustansar Iqbal, Ali Sarmad, Shahzaib Akram, Zain-Ul-Abiddin, Naveed Ahmad, Ghulam Dastgeer, Asim Ashraf, Muhammad Ilyas, Asad Ali, Muhammad Amir Raza, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu

