Having won all three of their matches, Catalunya CC have bettered their performance in every subsequent game. They are currently placed second in Group B and would want to continue their dominance in the tournament. Raval Sporting CC, on the other hand, have had a mixed tournament so far. After winning their first game, they faltered badly in the second. They came back stronger in the third game and would like to continue with their winning momentum.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya CC will take place at 12 PM IST – October 21. Also Read - KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 38 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 20

Time: 12.30 PM IST. Also Read - UCC vs HCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's United CC Girona vs Hawks CC T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 8.30 PM IST Tuesday October 20

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

RSCC vs CTL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Safdar Khan

Batsmen: Saqib Latif (C), Mohammad Yasin, Yudhvir Singh

All-rounders: Gaurang Mahyavanshi (VC), Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Ali Azam

Bowlers: Ishan Patel, Syed Khawar, Numan Ali

RSCC vs CTL Probable Playing XIs

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Ishan Patel (C), Manish Manwani, Kishitij Patel (WK), Amit Das, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Yudhvir Singh, Numan Ali.

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Muhammad Safdar Khan (WK), Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Syed Rizvi, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar.

RSCC vs CTL Squads

Raval Sporting CC (RSCC): Aamir Manzoor, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Muhammad Naveed, Naveen Kumar, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar, Sarju Shekh, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Numan Ali, Alexandros Thomatos, Unnatkumar Patel.

Catalunya CC (CTL): Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Yasir Ali, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Malik Asghar, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Syed Khawar, Ali Azam, Muhammad Asif, Shahbaz Shaukat, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Muhammad Safdar, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Rafique, Naveed Gondal, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Yasin.

