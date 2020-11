RSCC vs FCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's RSCC vs FCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona:

Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RSCC vs FCC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Fateh CC Dream11 Team Player List, Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Player List

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Raval Sporting CC and Fateh CC will take place at 6.30 PM IST – November 18.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

RSCC vs FCC My Dream11 Team

Kishitij Patel (captain), Trilochan Singh (vice-captain), Happy Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Abhishek Borikar, Rajiv Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Nandan Bathani, Hargurjit Singh, Manish Manwani

RSCC vs FCC Probable Playing XIs

Raval Sporting CC: Kishitij Patel, Amit Das, Shubhdeep Deb, Nandan Bathani, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Abhishek Borikar, Aamir Manzoor, Muhammad Naveed, Numan Ali

Fateh CC: Manish Kumar Tokhi, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Rajiv Singh, Trilochan Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Davinder Singh, Bhawandeep Singh

RSCC vs FCC Full Squads

Raval Sporting CC: Unnatkumar Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Aamir Manzoor, Himanshu John, Datta Karan, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Muhammad Naveed, Kishitij Patel, Ishan Patel, Shubhdeep Deb, Manish Manwani, Amit Das, Numan Ali, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Abhishek Borikar, Yudhvir Singh, Nandan Bathani, Usman Ansar, Muhammad Rizwan, Rohin Kumar

Fateh CC: Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Bhawandeep Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Amanbir Singh Sran, Ali Rafiq, Manvir Singh, Harkamal Singh, Davinder Singh, G Singh, Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Rajiv Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Kuldeep Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Randip Singh Daid, Gurvinder Singh, Trilochan Singh

