Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s RSCC vs GCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the first match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on the terrific Thursday, Raval Sporting CC will square off against Gracia CC at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona RSCC vs GCC match will begin at 12.30 PM IST – October 15. This will be the first match of the tournament for both Group B team – Raval Sporting CC and Gracia CC. They will be eager to make a mark right from the very beginning. Raval Sporting CC will be playing two consecutive matches on Thursday. Thus, it will be an important match for them against Gracia CC to find the form and carry forward into the second match. They had an excellent outing in the Liga Catalana Twenty-20 tournament winning 3 of their 4 matches. It will be interesting how they adapt to this format. On the other hand, Gracia CC will also be making their debut in the ECS T10. They won two of the three matches played in the Liga Catalana Twenty-20 competition. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 – Barcelona match 13 – RSCC vs GCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia CC Dream11 Tips, RSCC vs GCC Probable Playing XIs, RSCC vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia CC ECS T10 Barcelona. Also Read - RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Match 31 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Thursday October 15

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia CC will take place at 12 PM IST – October 15. Also Read - ITA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Italy vs Netherlands Matchday 4 at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia 12.15 AM IST October 15 Thursday in India

Time: 12.30 PM IST. Also Read - IPL 2020 RCB vs KXIP Predicted Playing XIs, Fantasy XI Tips, Live Streaming, Sharjah Pitch Report, Toss Timing And Weather Forecast For Match 31

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

RSCC vs GCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lovepreet Singh, Datta Karan

Batsmen: Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Amit Das

All-rounders: Mukhtiar Singh (VC), Rohin Kumar, Manish Manwani (C)

Bowlers: Harkamal Singh, Trilochan Singh, Ishan Patel

RSCC vs GCC Probable Playing XIs

Raval Sporting CC: Manish Manwani, Lovepreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Rohin Kumar, Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Numan Ali, Unnatkumar Patel, Amit Das, Gurpreet Singh

Gracia CC: Mukhtiar Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Heera Mahey, Harkamal Singh, Trilochan Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Amol Laxman Rathod, Jujhar Singh.

RSCC vs GCC Squads

Raval Sporting CC (RSCC): Aamir Manzoor, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Muhammad Naveed, Naveen Kumar, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar, Sarju Shekh, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Numan Ali, Alexandros Thomatos, Unnatkumar Patel.

Gracia CC (GCC): Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Christian Munoz-Mills, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Harkamal Singh, Tajinder Singh, Heera Mahey, Karandeep Singh, Jujhar Singh, Faran Afzal, Lovely Singh, Maninderjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Varinder Singh, Mukhtair Singh, Aditya Thakur, Prabal Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Rana.

