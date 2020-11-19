RSCC vs KCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Raval Sporting CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s RSCC vs KCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: Raval will be looking for their third win of the tournament when they take on Kings in what will be the second match of Thursday. Raval are currently seventh in the points table with two wins and five defeats from seven matches so far. Their opponents, Kings, have three wins and as many defeats from six matches to be placed fifth. Also Read - LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Hints And Probable XIs For Today's Lions XI vs Tigers XI at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground 2:00 PM IST November 19 Thursday

Raval Sporting CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RSCC vs KCC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Bangladesh Kings CC Dream11 Team Player List, Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Raval Sporting CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – RSCC vs KCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Raval Sporting CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 Also Read - FCC vs CTT Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 33: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Fateh CC vs Catalunya Tigers Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 1 PM IST November 19 Thursday

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Raval Sporting CC and Bangladesh Kings CC will take place at 2.30 PM IST – November 19. Also Read - ALB vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Albania vs Belarus in Air Albania Stadium 8.30 PM IST November 18 Wednesday

Time: 3PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

RSCC vs KCC My Dream11 Team

Kishitij Patel (captain), MD Shafiullah (vice-captain), Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Gurwinder Singh, Mohammad Jamil Shemu, U Ansar, Amit Das, Sofiqul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

RSCC vs KCC Probable Playing XIs

Raval Sporting CC: Kishitij Patel, Amit Das, Shubhdeep Deb, Nandan Bathani, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Abhishek Borikar, Aamir Manzoor, Muhammad Naveed, Numan Ali

Bangladesh Kings CC: Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, Hussain Aminul, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Sofiqul Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Omar Ali, Saqib Muhammad, Moshiur Rahman, Mosaraf Hossain, MD Shafiullah

RSCC vs KCC Full Squads

Raval Sporting CC: Aamir Manzoor, Muhammad Naveed, Himanshu John, Naveen Kumar, Numan Ali, Rohin Kumar, A Thomatos, Kishitij Patel, Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Amit Das, Yudhvir Singh, U Ansar, Abhishek Borikar, Shubhdeep Deb, Datta Karan, Y Patel, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Gurpreet Singh, Nandan Bathani, Momin Alinaki, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Sarju Shekh, A Pandit, Unnatkumar Patel, I Hussain, Lovepreet Singh

Bangladesh Kings CC: Ajamel Naseri, MD Saiful Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Mahfujul Alam, Mosaraf Hossain, Shahedur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Jubed Miah, Asjad Butt, MD Shafiullah, MD Siraj Nipo, Sofiqul Islam, Omar Ali, Moshiur Rahman, Mohammad Jamil Shemu, Tahed Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, MD Rahul, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Soyful Islam, Muhammad Numan, Shakil Mia, MD Shofi Ahmed

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RSCC Dream11 Team/ KCC Dream11 Team/ Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bangladesh Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.