RSCC vs MIN Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona

Raval Sporting CC vs Minhaj CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's RSCC vs MIN at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the first match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on the Monday, Raval Sporting CC will square off against Minhaj CC at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona RSCC vs MIN match will begin at 1 PM IST – November 16. This is the first match of the day after a two-day break and hence both the teams will come into this game with their batteries fully recharged. Raval Sporting CC are placed next to them at the 8th spot, as they have lost both of their first two matches. On the other hand, Minhaj Cricket Club are placed at the seventh spot in the points table, having won only one match out of the five they have played so far.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Raval Sporting CC vs Minhaj CC will take place at 12.30 PM IST – November 16.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

RSCC vs MIN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alumdar Hussain, Kishitij Patel

Batsmen: Shubhdeep Deb, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Muhammad Riaz (C)

All-rounders: Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Sarfraz Ahmed (VC)

Bowlers: Muhammad Naveed, Dilsher Ahmed, Zaka Ullah

Raval Sporting CC (RSCC) – Key Players

Kishitij Patel

Amit Das

Shubhdeep Deb

Manish Manwani

Muhammad Naveed

Minhaj CC (MIN) – Key Players

Alumdar Hussain

Muhammad Riaz

Jafar Iqbal

Sarfraz Ahmed

Zaka Ullah

RSCC vs MIN Probable Playing XIs

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Ishan Patel, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Muhammad Naveed, Kishitij Patel, Nandan Bathani, Manish Manwani, Shubhdeep Deb, Abhishek Borikar, Yudhvir Singh.

Minhaj CC: Mukhtiar Singh, Khizar Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Amar Shahzad (c), Dilsher Ahmed, Alumdar Hussain (wk), Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Riaz.

RSCC vs MIN Squads

Raval Sporting CC (RSCC): Aamir Manzoor, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Ishan Patel, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Muhammad Naveed, Naveen Kumar, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar, Sarju Shekh, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Numan Ali, Alexandros Thomatos, Unnatkumar Patel.

Minhaj CC (MIN): Alumdar Hussain, Usman Mushtaq-I, Mubashar Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Amir, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Riaz, Shahzad Basharat, Waqas Basharat, Khizar Ali, Mukhtiar Singh, Khalid Mehmood, Mohammed Tanner, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faizan Ali, Heer Lal, Amar Shahzad, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Dilsher Ahmed, Babar Basharat, Yasin Javaid, Israr Ahmed.

