Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match RSLC vs CR at Rio Tinto Stadium: In the upcoming match of Major League Soccer, Real Salt Lake City will be hosting Colorado Rapids at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Sunday late night (Monday morning in India – July 13). Both the teams have had a contrasting season as Salt Lake city are in a good fight for the race of top-2 teams and are currently at number three spot with 53 points under their belt while Colorado Rapids are struggling at 11th spot in the western conference with 42 points. This will be the first match for both sides after a long time and players must be eager to go on the field.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Real Salt Lake and Colorado Rapids will start at 8 AM IST.

Venue: Rio Tinto Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: W Yarbrough

Defenders: M Silva, D Toia, A Herrera

Midfielders: A Rusnak, D Kreilach, Y Namil, Jefferson Savarino (VC), T Schmitt

Forwards: K Kamara (C), C Baird

RSLC vs CR Predicted Playing XIs

Real Salt Lake: Zac MacMath, David Ochoa, Andrew Putna, Justen Glad, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Ashtone Morgan, Alvin Jones.

Colorado Rapids: William Yarbrough (GK), Clint Irwin, Andre Rawls, Abraham Rodriguez, Auston Trusty, Lalas Abubakar, Danny Wilson, Drew Moor, Sam Vines, Deklan Wynne, Keegan Rosenberry

RSLC vs CR SQUADS

Real Salt Lake (RSLC): Zac MacMath, David Ochoa, Andrew Putna, Justen Glad, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Ashtone Morgan, Alvin Jones, Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz, Kyle Beckerman, Justin Meram, Justin Portillo, Nick Besler, Luke Mulholland, Pablo Ruiz, Jeizon Ramirez, Maikel Chang, Luis Arriaga, Tate Schmitt, Julian Vazquez, Christopher Garcia, Sam Johnson, Corey Baird, Giuseppe Rossi, Douglas Martinez, Milan Iloski.

Colorado Rapids (CR): William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin, Andre Rawls, Abraham Rodriguez, Auston Trusty, Lalas Abubakar, Danny Wilson, Drew Moor, Sam Vines, Deklan Wynne, Keegan Rosenberry, Kortne Ford, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Sebastian Anderson, Kellyn Acosta, Younes Namli, Cole Bassett, Jack Price, Andre Shinyashiki, Nicolas Mezquida, Jonathan Lewis, Nicolas Benezet, Jeremy Kelly, Collen Warner, Braian Galvan, Kei Kamara, Diego Rubio, Niki Jackson.

