Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match RSLC vs MU at Rio Tinto Stadium: In the upcoming Major League soccer fixture on Friday night, Real Salt Lake will gear up against Minnesota United in their own backyard at the Rio Tinto Stadium. Both clubs started off their campaign in the competition on a similar note. Real Salt Lake registered a 2-0 win over Colorado, courtesy goals from Albert Rusnak and followed up by Damir Kreilach.

Meanwhile Minnesota United, they were in a stunning game of football as they bagged two goals at injury time to snatch the three points. An own goal from Khiry Shelton and the winner by Kevin Molino proved to be just enough by the end of the game.

Kick-Off Time: The Major League Soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United will start at 8 AM IST.

Venue: Rio Tinto Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Z MacMath

Defenders- A Herrera, M Silva, R Metanire, M Boxall

Midfielders- E Luiz, A Rusnak, J Gregus

Forwards- D Krailach, L Amarilla (vc), K Molino (C)

RSLC vs MU Predicted Playing XIs

Real Salt Lake: Zac MacMath, David Ochoa, Andrew Putna, Justen Glad, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Ashtone Morgan, Alvin Jones.

Minnesota United: Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Jan Gregus, Thomás Chacón, Ethan Finlay, Kevin Molino, Luis Fernando Amarilla, Mason Toye, Marlon Hairston.

RSLC vs MU SQUADS

Real Salt Lake (RSLC): Zac MacMath, David Ochoa, Andrew Putna, Justen Glad, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Ashtone Morgan, Alvin Jones, Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz, Kyle Beckerman, Justin Meram, Justin Portillo, Nick Besler, Luke Mulholland, Pablo Ruiz, Jeizon Ramirez, Maikel Chang, Luis Arriaga, Tate Schmitt, Julian Vazquez, Christopher Garcia, Sam Johnson, Corey Baird, Giuseppe Rossi, Douglas Martinez, Milan Iloski.

Minnesota United FC (MU): Tyler Miller, Greg Ranjitsingh, Fred Emmings, Ike Opara, José Aja, Brent Kallman, Michael Boxall, Romain Métanire, Chase Gasper, Jacori Hayes, Osvaldo Alonso, Kevin Molino, Jan Gregus, Thomás Chacón, Robin Lod, Hassani Dotson, Raheem Edwards, Marlon Hairston, Matthew Bentley, Noah Billingsley, Luis Fernando Amarilla, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ethan Finlay, Mason Toye.

