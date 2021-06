Dream11 Team Prediction

RST vs AUK, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain – Royal Strikers vs Atlas UTC Knights, Playing XIs For Today’s Match 37 & 38 at Marsa Sports Complex at 12:30 PM IST June 24 : Also Read - SKI vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain - Super Kings vs Mater Dei, Playing XIs For Today's Match 33 & 34 at Marsa Sports Complex at 12:30 PM IST June 23 Wednesday

Royal Strikers vs Atlas UTC Knights Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RST vs AUK, ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Royal Strikers vs Atlas UTC Knights, Online Cricket Tips Royal Strikers vs Atlas UTC Knights ECS T10 Malta, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malta. Also Read - AUM vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain - American University of Malta vs Southern Crusaders, Playing XIs For Today's Match 31 & 32 at Marsa Sports Complex at 4:30 PM IST June 22 Tuesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta toss between Royal Strikers vs Atlas UTC Knights will take place at 12 PM IST – June 24. Also Read - MAR vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain - Marsa CC vs Atlas UTC Knights, Playing XIs For Today's Match 29 at Marsa Sports Complex at 12:30 PM IST June 22 Tuesday

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex.

RST vs AUK My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sanish Mani

Batsmen – Samuel Stanislaus, Livin Varghese, Jithin Joy, Ciril Mathew

All-rounders – Basil George (C), Kushlesh Koppaka (VC), Savio Thomas

Bowlers – Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Nithin Babu

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Strikers: Sebin Thomas, Savio Thomas©, Kushlesh Koppaka, Febin Poulose, Mohammed Shareef, Livin Varghese, Sanish Mani(Wk), Jithin Joy, Clinto Paul, Rubin James, Jaison Jerome

Atlas UTC Knights: Al Ameen Abdul, Nithin Babu, Basil George, Sujesh Appu©, Eldhose Mathew, Ciril Mathew, Bose Paul, Shahin Saddham(wk), Vishnu Shaju, Nithin Sunny, Justin Shaju

SQUADS

Royal Strikers: Sebin Thomas, Savio Thomas©, Kushlesh Koppaka, Febin Poulose, Mohammed Shareef, Livin Varghese, Sanish Mani(Wk), Jithin Joy, Clinto Paul, Rubin James, Jaison Jerome, Midhun Mohanan, Srinivas Mukkamala

Atlas UTC Knights: Al Ameen Abdul, Nithin Babu, Basil George, Sujesh Appu©, Eldhose Mathew, Ciril Mathew, Bose Paul, Shahin Saddham(wk), Vishnu Shaju, Nithin Sunny, Justin Shaju, Avinash Dileep, Ajay John, Akashlal Ramesan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RST Dream11 Team/ AUK Dream11 Team/ Royal Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Atlas UTC Knights Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Malta/ Online Cricket Tips and more.