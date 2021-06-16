RST vs MAR Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Malta

Royal Strikers vs Marsa CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RST vs MAR at Marsa Sports Club: In match no. 9 of ECS T10 Malta tournament, Marsa CC will take on Royal Strikers at the Marsa Sports Club on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Malta RST vs MAR match will start at 12:30 PM IST – June 16. Royal Strikers have had a dismal start to their ECS T10 Malta campaign, losing two in two. Strikes are currently languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table. Marsa, on the other hand, will be kicking off their ECS T10 Malta journey on Wednesday. They managed to pick up only four wins from their 10 group stage games last season.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

RST vs MAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sanish Mani

Batsmen – Kushlesh Koppaka, Zohaib Anil, Jithin Joy

All-rounders – Sebin Thomas (C), Fanyan Mughal (VC), Mohammed Shareef, Sidharth Anand

Bowlers – Rubin James, Noshair Akhter, Waseem Abbas

RST vs MAR Probable Playing XIs

Royal Strikers: Savio Thomas (C), Sanish Mani (wk), Sebin Thomas, Ashins Laiby, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Febin Thottian Poukose, Rubin James, Jaison Jerome, Jithin Joy, Clinto Paul.

Marsa CC: Haroon Mughal, John Grima, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Fanyan Mughal, Noshair Akhter, Waseem Abbas, Siddharth Anand, Zohaib Anil, Noman Mehar, Muhammad Usman.

RST vs MAR Squads

Royal Strikers: Ashins Laiby, Febin Poulose, Mohammed Shareef, Sebin Thomas, Clinton Paul, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James, Jithin Joy, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Midhun Mohanan, Rejit Abraham, Savio Thomas (C), Sanish Mani and Srinivas Mukkamala (WK).

Marsa CC: Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Zohaib Anil, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Noshair Akhter, Riaz Ashraf, Waseem Abbas, Glen Tavilla, Haroon Mughal (C), Muhammad Zubbair, Noman Mehar, Sidharth Anand, Johnnie Grima (WK), Muhammad Usman and Niraj Khanna.

