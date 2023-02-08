Home

RST vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Strikers vs Victoria Lions, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Marca Sports Club, Marca 03:30 PM IST February 8, Wednesday

RST vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – FanCode ECS Malta T10 Royal Strikers vs Victoria Lions, Playing 11s For Today's Match at Marca Sports Club, Marca at 03:30 PM IST February 8, Tuesday.

TOSS – The FanCode ECS Malta T10 match toss between Royal Strikers and Victoria Lions will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Time – February 8, Tuesday, 3:30 PM IST.

Venue- Marca Sports Club, Marca

RST vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: C Sudarsanan

Batters: R Lorance, C Singh, A John

All-rounders: S Thomas, A Alocious, P Pushparajan, M Devasia, A Rajan

Bowlers: J Jerome, J Mathew

RST vs VLS Probable Playing XIs

Royal Strikers: Sanish Mani, Kushlesh Koppaka, Sebin Thomas (c), Clinto Paul, Uday Maclean, Ashwin Raju, Allam Bala, Chanjal Sudarsanan (wk), Praveen John, Rahul Narayanan, Santhu Santhoshkumar

Victoria Lions: Sujesh Appu, Milton Devasia (c), Aji Wilson, Alwin John, Pradeep Pushpangadan (wk), Adhith Rajan, Satish Kumar-III, Vimal Pillai, Nibu John, Krishna Kumar-I, Sheril Peter

