Kanpur: The second day of the Road Safety World Series 2022 will witness the first doubleheader of the season on Sunday (September 11) as Bangladesh Legends take on West Indies in the first game, followed by another mouthwatering contest between Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends at the iconic Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

To ensure the message of road safety reached every section the organisers have decided to offer complimentary tickets to the student community for all Kanpur games to create awareness of the rising number of deaths due to road accidents in the city. Every student can collect match tickets from the media centre at Green Park Stadium by showing their school and college identity cards.

The first match of the doubleheader will see batting great Brain Lara’s West Indies Legends lock horns with Shahadat Hossain-le Bangladesh in the afternoon game. The match will commence at 3:30 pm.

The team from the Caribbean possesses some of the T20 specialists in its ranks and they would be looking to set the ball rolling from game one. Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Devendra Bishoo, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell are some of the proven match-winners in the strong West Indian side. They have a legendary batter leading them from the front whose strokeplay has garnered praise from every part of the cricketing circuit. Like every West Indies side, this WI Legends team also comprises a lot of all-rounders.

Bangladesh Legends team has some of the best white-ball players of the yesteryears and they would be looking to start the season on a confident note with a win over West Indies Legends. The team has big names like Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Alok Kapali, Khaled Mashud among others. In the first edition, Bangladesh Legends managed to win just one game, and would be eager to make a winning start early in this season.

In T20Is, the two teams have faced each other 16 times and of these 16 games, West Indies have won 9 whereas Bangladesh have come out victorious on 5 occasions. In the only game played between these two teams in the first edition, West Indies Legends registered a comfortable 5-wicket win in a big run chase.

The second game of the day will be between Shane Watson-led Australia and legendary all-rounder Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka. While the resilient Sri Lankan national side will be aiming to win its sixth Asia Cup title in the Gulf against a strong Pakistan side, the former Lankan Lions will be aiming to make a winning start on Indian soil. Both the teams look pretty balanced and are studded with big match winners. Apart from their skipper Watson, the Aussies have some of the big crowd pullers in their squad such as Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, and Brett Lee among others.

The Sri Lankan side – who were the runners-up in the previous season – also has big names living legends in Sanath Jayasuriya and Chaminda Vaas. They have other white-ball specialists such as Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera , Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, and Nuwan Kulsekara among others.

The Aussies have had an upper hand over Sri Lankans in the T20Is as out of 25 games they have locked horns with each other, the Men in Yellow have won 15 whereas the Men In Blue and Yellow have come out victorious on 10 occasions. When the two teams clashed in season one, captain Dilshan helped his team secure a narrow 7-run win over Aussies with his bowling. So, expect another nail-biting finish between these two sides in their season opener which starts at 7:30 PM.