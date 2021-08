Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Bangalore.

RTW vs CSG My Dream11 Team

Captain: Narayan Jagadeesan

Vice-Captain: Nidhish Rajagopal

Wicketkeeper: Narayan Jagadeesan, Adithya Ganesh

Batsmen: Uthirasamy Sasidev, Kaushik Gandhi, Nidhish Rajagopal

All-Rounders: Rajagopal Sathish, Sonu Yadav

Bowlers: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Poiyamozhi, P Saravan Kumar, Mathivannan M

RTW vs CSG Squads

Ruby Trichy Warriors Squad:

Murali Vijay, R Karthik, S Santosh Shiv, Sumant Jain, Akash Sumra, Antony Dhas, G Karthik Shanmugam, Mathivannan M, Adithya Ganesh, Amith Sathvik V P, Nidhish Rajagopal, Srikkanth Anirudha, Ganesh R, M Poiyamozhi, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, P Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah, Sunil Sam, Baskaran Rahul, Hemanth Kumar G, Karunakaran Mukunth, Muhammed Adnan Khan

Chepauk Super Gillies Squad:

Manimaran Siddharth, Rajagopal Sathish, RS Jaganath Sinivas, S Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Nilesh Subramanian, Ram Arvindh R, B Arun, H Prashid Akash, R Alexander, Rahul Dev, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Prakash V, Sandeep Warrier, V Arun Kumar, Vijayakumar S, Kaushik Gandhi, Radhakrishnan, S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, V Santhanasekar

