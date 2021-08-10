RTW vs CSG Dream11 Team Predictions TNPL T20 2021

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies Dream11 Team Prediction TNPL T20 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs CSG Today's RTW vs CSG at MA Chidambaram Stadium: In Qualifier 1 of TNPL T20 2021, Chepauk Super Gillies will take on Ruby Trichy Warriors at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The TNPL T20 2021 RTW vs CSG match will start at 7:30 PM IST – August 10. This is top of a table clash between the top teams of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Ruby Trichy Warriors played seven matches in the league stages, winning five of them. Interestingly, there was a match won by the Warriors against the second-ranked team, Chepauk Super Gillies. Chepauk have played seven matches, winning four and losing two. One of their matches was abandoned due to rain. Here is the TNPL T20 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RTW vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction, RTW vs CSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, RTW vs CSG Probable XIs TNPL T20 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Fantasy Playing Tips – TNPL T20 2021.

TOSS: The TNPL T20 2021 toss between Chepauk Super Gillies and Ruby Trichy Warriors will take place at 7 PM IST – August 10.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

RTW vs CSG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Narayan Jagadeesan (C), Adithya Ganesh

Batsmen – Kaushik Gandhi, Mohammed Adnan-Khan, Nidish Rajagopal

All-rounders – Rajagopal Sathish, Antony Dhas, S Harish Kumar

Bowlers – Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, P Saravana-Kumar (VC), Mathivanan-M

RTW vs CSG Probable Playing XIs

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Amit Sathvik, Santosh Shiv, Nidhish Rajagopal, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Antony Dhas, M Mathivannan, Akash Sumra, Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah (C), Sunil Sam.

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Jaganath Sinivas, Rajagopal Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander.

RTW vs CSG Squads

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Santosh Shiv, Amit Sathvik, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, M Mathivannan, Akash Sumra, Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah (C), Sunil Sam, Baskaran Rahul, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, K Mukunth, M Poiyamozhi, Varun Totadri, Sumant Jain, Karthik Shanmugam, Hemanth Kumar, R Karthik, Ganesh, Keshav Krishna.

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi (C), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Jaganath Sinivas, Harish Kumar, Rajagopal Sathish, Sonu Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander, Sandeep Warrier, Ajith Kumar, B Arun, Nilesh Subramanian, S Sujay, Arun Kumar, Dev Rahul, V Santhanasekar, Sai Prakash, H Prashid Akash, S Vijay Kumar.

