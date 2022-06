RTW vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2022, Match 6

RTW vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2022, Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain – Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Playing 11s For Today's Match Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM IST June 27, Mon

TOSS – The toss between Ruby Trichy Warriors and Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans will take place at 6.45 PM IST

Time – 7:15 PM IST



Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

RTW vs ITT My Dream11 Team

Adithya Ganesh, Nidish Rajagopal, P Francis Rokins, S Aravind (c), M Mohammed, Ajay K Krishna, Antony Dhas, Aswin Crist, Rahil Shah (vc), S Manigandan, M Poiyamozhi.

RTW vs ITT Probable Playing XI

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Amit Sathvik, Murali Vijay, Nidish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Mohammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, P Saravana-Kumar, Rahil Shah (c), M Poiyamozhi, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Ajay Krishna.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Srikkanth Anirudha (c), Abhishek Hegde, Maan Bafna, Francis Rokins, M.Mohammed, R Rajkumar, S Manigandan, Aswin Crist, Mohan Prasath, Gowtham Thamarai.