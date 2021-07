Dream11 Team Prediction

RTW vs ITT TNPL T20 Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Ruby Trich Warriors vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans at 07:30 PM IST July 29, Thu:Also Read - NAC vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Sweden: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Nacka vs Marsta, 12:30 PM IST, 29th July

Ruby Trich Warriors vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans Dream11 Team Prediction TNPL T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RTW vs ITT, TNPL T20, Ruby Trich Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Ruby Trich Warriors vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 match, Online Cricket Tips RTW vs ITT T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Ruby Trich Warriors vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – TNPL T20. Also Read - SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain- Playing 11s For Today's R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3 PM IST July 23 Friday

TOSS: The TNPL T20 toss between Ruby Trich Warriors vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans will take place at 07:00 PM IST. Also Read - ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Match Harare Sports Club, 04:00 PM IST July 22, Thursday

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Bangalore.

RTW vs ITT My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Amith Sathvik-VP

Batsmen – S Siddharth, P Francis Rokins, Mohammed Adnan-Khan, Nidish Rajagopal

All-rounders – M Mohammed (C), Antony Dhas, Ravi Rajkumar

Bowlers – Aswin Crist, P Saravana-Kumar, Mathivanan-M (VC)

RTW vs ITT Probable Playing XIs

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Rahil Shah (C), Amith Sathvik V P, Sumant Jain, Adithya Ganesh(wk), Nidhish Rajagopal, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, Mathivannan M, P Saravan Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, Sunil Sam

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: M Mohammed (C), Aswin Crist, Ravi Rajkumar, Maan Bafna, S Mohan Prasath, P Francis Rokins, S Siddharth, Tushar Raheja, S Aravind, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Mohammed Ashik(wk)

RTW vs ITT SQUADS

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Rahil Shah (C), Amith Sathvik V P, Sumant Jain, Adithya Ganesh(wk), Nidhish Rajagopal, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, Mathivannan M, P Saravan Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, Sunil Sam, Baskaran Rahul, Ganesh R, Akash Surma

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: M Mohammed (C), Aswin Crist, Ravi Rajkumar, Maan Bafna, S Mohan Prasath, P Francis Rokins, S Siddharth, Tushar Raheja, S Aravind, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Mohammed Ashik(wk), Ashwin Balaji, Dinesh Karthik, S Dinesh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RTW Dream11 Team/ ITT Dream11 Team/ Ruby Trichy Warriors Dream11 Player List/ Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Tamil Nadu Premier League/ Online Cricket Tips and more.