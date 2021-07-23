Dream11 Team Prediction

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings Dream11 Team Prediction TNPL T20 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium.

RTW vs LKK My Dream11 Team

Amith Sathvik V P, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ashwin Venkataraman, B Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Antony Dhas, Mathivannan M, P Saravan Kumar, Sunil Sam, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Rahil Shah.

Captain: B Sai Sudharsan. Vice-captain: Mathivannan M.

RTW vs LKK Probable Playing XIs

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Rahil Shah (c), Karunakaran Mukunth, Amith Sathvik V P, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Sumant Jain, Akash Sumra, Antony Dhas, Mathivannan M, P Saravan Kumar, Sunil Sam.

Lyca Kovai Kings

Shahrukh Khan (c), S Ajith Ram, Ashwin Venkataraman, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Kavin (wk), U Mukilesh, Selva Kumaran, B Sai Sudharsan, Srinivasan E.

RTW vs LKK Squads

Ruby Trichy Warriors

B Rahul, Akash Sumra, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil S Shah, S Santosh Shiv, W Antony Dhas, Aditya Ganesh, Nidhish S Rajagopal, R Ganesh, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, VP Amith Sathvik, G Hemanth Kumar, K Mukunth, G Karthick Shanmugam, Mathivanan and Karthik R.

Lyca Kovai Kings

P Shijit Chandran, J Suresh Kumar, J Gowjith Subash, K Vignesh, GR Manish, R Kavin, G Aravindh, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, MA Atheeq Ur Rahman, N Selva Kumaran, Ashwin Venkataraman, B Sai Sudharsan, Nishanth Kumar Alwar, Shahrukh Khan, Srinivasan E, Thangarasu Natarajan, Kiran Kashyap, Yudheeswaran V, Anandakumar S and S Ajith Ram.

