Dream11 Team Prediction

RUB vs AMB, Fantasy Tips KCA Pink T20 Challengers: Ruby vs Amber – Captain, Vice-Captain, Today's Probable XIs For Match 9 at Alappuzha at 10:00 AM IST March 31 Wednesday:

Ruby vs Amber Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode KCA Pink T20 Challengers – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RUB vs AMB, FanCode KCA Pink T20 Challengers, Ruby Dream11 Team Player List, Amber Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Ruby vs Amber T10 match, Online Cricket Tips RUB vs AMB T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Ruby vs Amber FanCode KCA Pink T20 Challengers, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Match Time: The KCA Pink T20 Challengers match between Ruby vs Amber will start from 10:00 AM (IST) – March 31.

Venue: Alappuzha

RUB vs AMB My Dream11 Team

D Jayalekshmi, J Deepthi, A Akshaya, T Shani, S Ansu, TP Ajanya, H Sreekrishna, G Jincy, VS Mrudhula, V Joshitha and G Diya

Captain: T Shani. Vice-captain: G Jincy

Probable Playing XIs

Team Ruby

Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk)

Team Amber

Diya Gireesh, Deepthi J S (wk), Jincy George (c), Ansu Sunil, Aleena Surendran, Sneha K R, Athira Sanal, Sruthi TP, Anusree Anilkumar, Joshitha V J, Sraya Roy

SQUADS

Team Ruby

Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Jayalekshmi Dev, Aleena Ann Joy, Gayathri S, Soniya Babu, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Nithuna K R, Drisya

Team Amber

Jincy George (c), Aleena MP, Aleena Surendran, Ansu Sunil, Arya Baby, Binisha V, Devika Krishna Kumar, Athira Sanal, Sruthi TP, Abina M, Deepthi JS, Sneha KR, Anusree Anilkumar, Diya Gireesh, Joshitha VJ, Sraya Roy, Yadhu Priya

