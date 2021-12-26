RUB vs AMB Dream11 Team Predictions KCA T20 Pink Challenge

Team Ruby vs Team Amber Dream11 Team Prediction KCA T20 Pink Challenge- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s RUB vs AMB at SD College Ground: In match no.20 of KCA T20 Pink Challenge tournament, Team Amber will take on defending champions Team Ruby at the SD College Ground on Sunday. The KCA T20 Pink Challenge RUB vs AMB match will start at 1 PM IST – December 26. Team Ruby have won three out of seven matches they have played so far. They are placed at the third spot on the KCA T20 Pink Challenge points table with 12 points. Team Amber, on the other hand, have won only two out of seven matches they have played so far in the tournament. They are currently at a bottom place on the points table with 8 points. Here is the KCA T20 Pink Challenge Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RUB vs AMB Dream11 Team Prediction, RUB vs AMB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RUB vs AMB Probable XIs KCA T20 Pink Challenge, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Team Ruby vs Team Amber, Fantasy Playing Tips – KCA T20 Pink Challenge.Also Read - SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints 1st Test: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's South Africa vs India Test, Injury And Team News of Match at SuperSport, Centurion at 1.30 PM IST December 26 Sunday

TOSS: The KCA T20 Pink Challenge toss between Team Amber and Team Ruby will take place at 12:30 PM IST – December 26. Also Read - THU vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Big Bash League T20 Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, Team News For Today's T20 at Sydney Showground Stadium at 12:35 PM IST December 26 Sunday

Time: 1 PM IST. Also Read - CTB vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Super Smash T20 Match 13: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts T20, Team News From Hagley Oval at 10:15 AM IST December 26 Sunday

Venue: SD College Ground.

RUB vs AMB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – M Abina

Batters – George Jincy, Sayoojya Salilan, H U Bhoomika

All-rounders – Akshaya Sadanandan (C), P Sourabhya, Suren Sandra

Bowlers – Najla Noushad (VC), MP Aleena, V S Mrudhula, K K Aparna

RUB vs AMB Probable Playing XIs

Team Ruby: Akshaya Sadanandan (C), Abina M (wk), Jipsa Joseph, Sayoojya Salilan, Siha Santosh, Anjana N R, Chaithanya J, Najla Noushad, Maneesha C K, Aleena M P, Urvasi S R.

Team Amber: Jincy George (C), Nithuna K R (wk), Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Bhoomika Umbarje, Malavika Sabu, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Mrudhula Suresh, Jisha Jaimon, Aparna K K, Sourabhya P Balan, Sandra Suren.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AMB Dream11 Team/ RUB Dream11 Team/ Team Amber Dream11 Team Prediction/ Team Ruby Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – KCA T20 Pink Challenge/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.