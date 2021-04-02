RUB vs EME Dream11 Prediction Kerala Women’s T20

Team Ruby vs Team Emerald Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RUB vs EME at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.15 of Kerala Women's T20 tournament, Team Ruby will take on Team Emerald at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Saturday. The Kerala Women's T20 RUB vs EME match will start at 10 AM IST – April 3. Last time when these two teams met, Team Ruby had the upper hand and won the match convincingly by 73 runs. Team Ruby have won three out of five matches so far and are at the second spot on the points table. On the other hand, Team Emerald have lost four out of five matches thus far and are currently at the last spot on the points table.

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

RUB vs EME My Dream11 Team

Shani Sasidharan (C), Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Mrudhula V S, Najla CMC, Vaishna M P,Minnu Mani (VC), Divya Ganesh, Annena Mathew, Dev Jayalekshmi, Sabu Malvika.

RUB vs EME Probable Playing XIs

Team Ruby: Shani Sasidharan (C), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Ajanya TP, Aswathy Mol, Mrudhula VS, Jayalekshmi Dev, Najla CMC, SreekrishnaHaridas, Soniya Babu, Ragi Mohan.

Team Emerald: Malavika Sabu, Vaishna M P (wk), Minnu Mani (c), Divya Ganesh, Keziah Miriam Sabi, Jipsa Joseph, Annena Mathew, Nithya Loordh, BibySebastin, Sabu malvika, Aiswarya M.

RUB vs EME Squads

Team Ruby: Shani Sasidharan (C), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Jayalekshmi Dev, Aleena Ann Joy, Gayathri S, Soniya Babu, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Nithuna K R, Drisya.

Team Emerald: Vaishna MP (wk), Malavika Sabu, Divya Ganesh, Feba Fatim, Jipsa Joseph, Minnu Mani (c), Devisree Hari, Manasvi Potti, Saraswathi Unni Amit, NithyaLoordh, Biby Sebastin, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Anushka CV, Aiswarya R, Aneena Mathew, Keziah Miriam Sabin.

