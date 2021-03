RUB vs EME Dream11 Prediction Kerala Women’s T20

Team Ruby vs Team Emerald Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RUB vs EME at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the sixth match of the Kerala Women's T20 competition, Team Ruby will square off against Team Emerald today.

Team Ruby vs Team Emerald Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Women's T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RUB vs EME, Kerala Women's T20, Team Ruby Dream11 Team Player List, Team Emerald Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Team Ruby vs Team Emerald T20, Online Cricket Tips RUB vs EME T20, Online Cricket Tips Team Ruby vs Team Emerald Kerala Women's T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kerala Women's T20.

TOSS: The Kerala Women's T20 toss between Team Ruby and Team Emerald will take place at 1.30 PM IST – March 29.

Time: 2: 00 PM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

RUB vs EME My Dream11 Team

Akshaya Sadanandan (captain), Aneena Mathew (vice-captain), Vaishna M P, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Divya Ganesh, Shani Sasidharan, Ajanya T P, Minnu Mani, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Mrudhula Suresh, Biby Sebastin

RUB vs EME Probable Playing XIs

Team Ruby: Shani Sasidharan, Akshaya Sadanandan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Jilu George, Mrudhula Suresh, Sreekrishna Haridas, Aswathy Mol, Najla Noushad, Ragi Mohan, Ajanya T P, Anaswara Santosh

Team Emerald: Minnu Mani, Jipsa Joseph, Vaishna M P, Malavika Sabu, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nithya Loordh, Aiswarya M, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Divya Ganesh

RUB vs EME Full Squads

Team Ruby: Anaswara Santosh, Jayalekshmi Dev, Sreekrishna Haridas, Jilu George, TP Ajanya, Akshaya A, Mrudhula VS, S Gayathri, Ragi Mohan, Nithuna K R, Shani T Sasidharan, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Najla C M C, Aleena Ann Joy, Drishya, Aswathymol AJ, Soniya Babu

Team Emerald: Devisree Hari, Nithya Loordh, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Biby Sebastin, Divya Ganesh, Feba Fatim, Malavika Sabu, Minnu Mani, Vaishna MP, Aiswarya R, Aneena Mathew, Jipsa Joseph, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Manasvi Potti, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Anushka CV

