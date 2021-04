RUB vs SAP Dream11 Team Predictions

Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Pink T20 Challengers Final – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's RUB vs SAP at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha: In the Final of the President's Cup, Team Ruby will face Team Sapphire.

RUB vs SAP Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The KCA Pink T20 Challengers between Team Ruby and Team Sapphire will start from 10:00 AM IST – April 8, Thursday

Match Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

RUB vs SAP My Dream11 Team

Keeper – C K Maneesha

Batswomen – T P Ajanya, A Akshaya, H U Bhoomika

All-rounders – T Shani (C), Mol A J Aswathy, K K Aparna, Sajeevan Sajana

Bowlers – Mohan Ragi, Surendran Vinaya, Haridas Sreekrishna (VC)

RUB vs SAP Probable Playing XIs

Team Sapphire: H U Bhoomika, C K Maneesha (wk), Chilthanya J, Santosh Siha, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sayoojya Salilan, Alka A Suresh, Renjusha, Suren Sandra, K K Aparna, Surendran Vinaya

Team Ruby: Nithuna K R, Drisya, Jilu George, Ajanya T P, Sreekrishna Haridas, Mrudhula V S, Anaswara Santhosh, Shani T, Gayathri S, Ragi Mohan.

RUB vs SAP Full Squads

Team Sapphire Squad: H U Bhoomika, C K Maneesha (wk), Chilthanya J, Santosh Siha, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sayoojya Salilan, Alka A Suresh, Renjusha, Suren Sandra, K K Aparna, Surendran Vinaya, Arathi Ravi, Nandini P T, Aswathy M, Farha Shirin, A K Aiswarya, Anju Rajan

Team Ruby Squad: Nithuna K R, Drisya, Jilu George, Ajanya T P, Sreekrishna Haridas, Mrudhula V S, Anaswara Santhosh, Shani T, Gayathri S, Ragi Mohan, Aleena Ann Joy, Anasara Santosh, Jayalekshmi Dev, Gopika Gayathri Devi

