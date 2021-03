RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction Kerala Women’s T20

Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RUB vs SAP at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.1 of Kerala Women's T20 tournament, Team Sapphire will take on Team Ruby at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Saturday. The Kerala Women's T20 RUB vs SAP match will start at 10 AM IST – March 27. Both the teams have a talented bunch of players in their squad, who are looking ahead to use the opportunity to the maximum extent. Both the teams contain players who represented Kerala in the recent Women's Senior One Day Trophy. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Kerala Women's T20 match will not be available.

TOSS: The Kerala Women's T20 toss between Team Sapphire RUB Team Ruby will take place at 9.30 AM IST – March 27.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

RUB vs SAP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nithuna K R

Batters – Sajeevan Sajana, Siha Santosh, Drisya, Akshaya A (VC), Shani Thayyil

All-Rounders – A K Aiswarya, Ajanya T P (C)

Bowlers – H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Anju Rajan

RUB vs SAP Probable Playing XIs

Team Ruby: Soniya Babu, Akshaya A, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Nithuna K R, Jilu George, Shani Thayyil (C), Ajanya T P, Drisya, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula V S.

Team Sapphire: Aswathy M, Sajeevan Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, A K Aiswarya, Alka A Suresh, Aparna K K, C K Maneesha, Anju Rajan, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren.

RUB vs SAP Squads

Team Ruby: Soniya Babu, Akshaya A, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Nithuna K R, Jilu George, Shani Thayyil (c), Ajanya T P, Drisya, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula V S, Jayalekshmi Dev, Aleena Ann Joy, Aswathy Mol, Ragi Mohan, Gayathri S, Najla Noushad.

Team Sapphire: Aswathy M, Sajeevan Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, A K Aiswarya, Alka A Suresh, Aparna K K, C K Maneesha, Anju Rajan, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Arathi Ravi, Nandini P T, Chilthanya J, Sayoojya Salilan, Vinaya Surendran, Farha Shirin.

