RUB vs SAP Dream11 Prediction Kerala Women’s T20

Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's RUB vs SAP at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the twelfth match of the ongoing Kerala Women's T20, Team Ruby will take the field against Team Sapphire.

Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Women's T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RUB vs SAP, Kerala Women's T20, Team Ruby Dream11 Team Player List, Team Sapphire Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire T20, Online Cricket Tips RUB vs SAP T20, Online Cricket Tips Team Ruby vs Team Sapphire Kerala Women's T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kerala Women's T20

TOSS: The Kerala Women's T20 toss between Team Ruby and Team Sapphire will take place at 1:30 PM IST – April 1.

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

RUB vs SAP My Dream11 Team

S Sajana (captain), Akshaya Sadanandan (vice-captain), C K Maneesha, H U Bhoomika, Siha Santosh, Shani Sasidharan, K K Aparna, Najla Noushad, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, Aswathy Mol, Mrudhula Suresh

RUB vs SAP Probable Playing XIs

Team Ruby: Shani Sasidharan, Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran

Team Sapphire: C K Maneesha, S Sajana, Siha Santosh, Alka A Suresh, K K Aparna, Anju Ranjan-I, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, K S Sayoojya

RUB vs SAP Full Squads

Team Ruby: Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran, Jayalekshmi Dev, Aleena Ann Joy, Gayathri S, Soniya Babu, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Nithuna K R, Drisya, Shani Sasidharan, Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh

Team Sapphire: Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, K S Sayoojya, C K Maneesha, A K Aiswarya, K K Aparna, M Aswathy, J Chilthanya, Anju Ranjan-I, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, S Sajana, Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, P T Nandini, Arathi Ravi, Alka A Suresh

