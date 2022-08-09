New Delhi: Former South African umpire Rudi Koertzen, along with three other people died in a car accident near Riversdale on Tuesday, a news report revealed. The 73-year-old Koertzen was on his way back home from Cape Town to Despatch in Eastern Cape, after a golf weekend when the tragic incident took place. His son, Rudi Koertzen Jr said that his father died on impact.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Special Message For CWG 2022 Heroes Wins Hearts; Tweet Goes VIRAL

Vale Rudi Koertzen ! Om Shanti. Condolences to his family. Had a great relation with him. Whenever I used to play a rash shot, he used to scold me saying, “Play sensibly, I want to watch your batting”. One he wanted to buy a particular brand of cricket pads for his son (cont) pic.twitter.com/CSxtjGmKE9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 9, 2022

Saddened at the tragic loss of Rudi Koertzen. What a wonderful friend and umpire. Honest, forthright and loved the game. Shared many a beer at the bar talking cricket with him. RIP my friend. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) August 9, 2022

Tragic news of the sudden passing away of Rudi Koertzen. He was a gifted individual and one of the finest umpires the game has witnessed, known for his sharp decision making abilities. My deepest condolences to his family and well wishers #RudiKoertzen pic.twitter.com/9mV1V09F7a — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 9, 2022

RIP to one of the best Umpire in the World Rudi Koertzen . I always enjoyed bowling from his end. Condolences to the family and friends #RipRudi pic.twitter.com/WxqbfbDfGG — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 9, 2022

Your childhood as a cricket fan would be incomplete if you hadn’t imitated Rudi Koertzen’s slow finger raise Rest in peace, Rudi. pic.twitter.com/HHXxmmN3rQ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 9, 2022

Koertzen’s first international series was India’s tour of South Africa in 1992-93 as his first game was the second ODI in Gqeberha (then Port Elizabeth). He went on to become one of the best and most well-respected umpires in the world, and won praise in September 1999 for refusing a bribe to manipulate a match between West Indies and India in Singapore.

However, the 2007 World cup final was a blip in Koertzen’s career. He was the third umpire in that match in Barbados, where the officials came in for criticism – and were penalised by the ICC – following a chaotic finish to the game.

Following his retirement from internationals in 2010, Koertzen published a book, Slow Death: Memoirs of a Cricket Umpire (with Chris Schoeman), in which he forthrightly addressed the 2007 World Cup final and other high-profile “errors” he had made in his career.

