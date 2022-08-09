New Delhi: Former South African umpire Rudi Koertzen, along with three other people died in a car accident near Riversdale on Tuesday, a news report revealed. The 73-year-old Koertzen was on his way back home from Cape Town to Despatch in Eastern Cape, after a golf weekend when the tragic incident took place. His son, Rudi Koertzen Jr said that his father died on impact.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Special Message For CWG 2022 Heroes Wins Hearts; Tweet Goes VIRAL
From Yuvraj Singh to Virender Sehwag, here’s how former cricketers reacted to his demise. Also Read - FBL vs BCA Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Fuchse Berlin Lions vs Berlin Cricket Academy, Playing 11s For Today’s Match At Rugby Cricket Dresden, 2 PM IST August 09, Tuesday
Also Read - Shoaib Akhtar Shares Emotional Video From Hospital Bed, Says ‘I’m In Lot Of Pain’, Urges Fans For Prayers
Koertzen’s first international series was India’s tour of South Africa in 1992-93 as his first game was the second ODI in Gqeberha (then Port Elizabeth). He went on to become one of the best and most well-respected umpires in the world, and won praise in September 1999 for refusing a bribe to manipulate a match between West Indies and India in Singapore.
However, the 2007 World cup final was a blip in Koertzen’s career. He was the third umpire in that match in Barbados, where the officials came in for criticism – and were penalised by the ICC – following a chaotic finish to the game.
Following his retirement from internationals in 2010, Koertzen published a book, Slow Death: Memoirs of a Cricket Umpire (with Chris Schoeman), in which he forthrightly addressed the 2007 World Cup final and other high-profile “errors” he had made in his career.
Inputs from IANS