Rumours Surface As Ravindra Jadeja Likes Cryptic Tweet Of Going Through “Lot Of Pain”

A big question among cricket fanatics is whether Jadeja is unhappy at CSK. The question has sparked because he recently liked a tweet about hiding a "lot of pain"

Ravindra Jadeja With Man of The Match Award Against Delhi Capitals (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja is performing exceptionally well and is undeniably one of the top performers for the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2023. He trapped many big batters in the net of his excellent spin bowling and is also going well with the bat. He took 16 wickets in 12 matches with an exceptional economy rate of 7.14 and scored 113 runs in eight innings with a strike rate of 141.

His performance has gone vice-versa than the previous IPL season, in which he was leading CSK but was sacked from the leadership role in the middle of the season as the men in yellow failed to deliver. Not just the captaincy, Jadeja was also not able to produce individually and lay down any impact.

Amid his stellar performance, a big question among cricket fanatics is whether Ravindra Jadeja is unhappy at CSK. The question has sparked because he recently liked a tweet about hiding a “lot of pain” inside and going through “Trauma”.

Jaddu saying this with a smile but lot of pain inside… Belive me it’s a trauma ! Imagine your own team spectators not supporting you waiting for your wicket! Still criticizing you even after winning 3 man of the matches !@imjadeja you are prince of @ChennaiIPL ❤️🛐 pic.twitter.com/QrSG8sRcV5 — Dr Rajkumar (@I_Raj13) May 10, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja won the Man of the Award for contributing to CSK’s dominating win over Delhi Capitals with 27 runs. He made 21 runs on 16 balls and bowled a match-winning spell (4-19-1) with a big wicket of Rilee Russow, who looked dangerous and could turn the game.

In the post-match award ceremony, he mentioned that he constantly hears chants of “Dhoni” when he is batting in the middle. If he walks out to bat any higher than his current position of No.7 or 8, fans will wish that he gets out quickly so Dhoni can come into bat.

“I keep hearing Mahi bhai’s chants. If I bat higher, the crowd will wait for me to leave. As long as the team wins, I am happy,” said the all-rounder.

While it seemed just a regular opinion then, it has become a hot topic for speculation now.

Various reports suggested that Jadeja was not happy when he was sacked from the captaincy of CSK in IPL 2022 and had multiple rounds of face-to-face discussions with MS Dhoni and CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan to get things back on track again.

However, things are going very well for the four-time IPL champions now, and the grand duo of Jadeja and MS Dhoni is delivering the best results for their side.

