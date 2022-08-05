Columbia: Quarter-miler Rupal Chaudhary, daughter of a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, scripted history by winning twin medals and became the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the World U20 Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia on Thursday.Also Read - World U20 Athletics: Rupal Chaudhary Becomes First Indian To Win Twin Medals

After securing a silver medal in 4×400 mixed relay on Tuesday with teammates Priya Mohan, Bharath Sridhar and Kapil, the 17-year-old won the bronze medal in the women’s 400m with 51.85s, a personal best which she improved twice over two days. In the mixed relay race Rupal ran the final leg and finished just 0.07 seconds behind the winner. Also Read - CWG 2022: Sindhu, Srikanth Win Singles Openers; Hima in 200m Semis, Manju Bala Qualifies In Hammer Throw

According to information received here, Yemi Mary John of Great Britain won the gold medal with a personal best of 51.50s, while Damaris Mutunga of Kenya clinched the silver in 51.71s in the 400m race. The 17-year-old Rupal Chaudhary entered the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 with a personal best of 52.48s, set in June. Also Read - Virender Sehwag TROLLED For Wrongly Congratulating Hima Das For Winning 400m Gold at CWG 2022 in Birmingham | VIRAL TWEETS

Rupal Chaudhary is the second Indian to have won a medal in the women’s 400m after Hima Das’ gold in the 2018 edition in Finland. Javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra was the first Indian to win a world athletics U20 title at Bydgoszcz 2016 in Poland.