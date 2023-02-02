Home

RuPay Prime Volleyball League Powered By A23 Ropes In BCETH LABS As Official NFT Partner

BCETH LABS a leading technology company, has come on board as the Official NFT Partner of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League Powered by A23 for the next 2 years.

New Delhi: BCETH LABS a leading technology company, has come on board as the Official NFT Partner of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League Powered by A23 for the next 2 years. The league will witness eight franchises from eight different cities – Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts and latest entrant Mumbai Meteors battle it out for the trophy in February & March 2023.

BCETH LABS will play a pivotal role in bringing out NFTs to all volleyball fans globally. Speaking about their association with the RuPay Prime Volleyball League Powered by A23, Gowtham Udayashankar, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the brand said, “Last year we had the opportunity to sample the RuPay Prime Volleyball League. Watching the high flying action and how well some of our Indian volleyball players played showed that we may have sleeping giants for Indian sports fans to have as new heroes. Our partnership is for 2 years as we truly believe in the product and are excited to work on some great stuff for fans of the sport”. NFTs of RuPay Prime Volleyball League Powered by A23 will be exclusively available on treasureclub.io and exclusive drops will be starting shortly.

Speaking about the development, Tuhin Mishra, Co-Founder & MD, Baseline Ventures, said, “It’s absolutely fantastic to associate with BCETH LABS. We have seen that NFTs and sports brands across the world have done some great innovations in this space and we believe through this long term association we can offer volleyball fans globally something truly spectacular. Treasureclub.io will provide fans opportunities to own rare moments of their most loved volleyball heroes and all the action occurring during the matches.

Season 2 of RuPay Prime Volleyball League Powered by A23, will feature 31 matches from 4th February to 5th March 2023 and will be broadcast exclusively by Sony Sports Network across Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 & Sony Sports Ten 4, and can be live streamed on SonyLIV. The commercial arm of the global body of Volleyball (Fédération Internationale de Volley Ball, FIVB), Volleyball World has joined hands with Rupay Prime Volleyball League and has come on board as international streaming partner.