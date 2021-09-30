New Delhi, Sep 30: Indian Hockey superstar, Rupinder Pal Singh took to social media and announced his retirement from the Indian National Hockey Team. The 30 year old has scored 119 goals in 223 appearances for the national team and is considered to be the best drag-flickers of the current generation.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Gold Medallist, Receives Special Gift From 2008 Beijing Winner Abhinav Bindra

Hi everyone, wanted to share an important announcement with you all. pic.twitter.com/CwLFQ0ZVvj — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) September 30, 2021

“I would like to inform you about my decision to retire from Indian hockey team. The past couple of months have undoubtedly been the best days of my life. Standing on the podium in Tokyo along with my teammates with whom I have shared some of the most incredible experiences of my life was a feeling I will cherish forever,” Rupinder wrote in a statement posted on his official twitter handle. Also Read - PR Sreejesh Opens up to Amitabh Bachchan Regarding Challenges, Says Playing on Astro Turf Totally Different From Playing on Natural Grass

“I believe it is time for me to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy I have felt in these last 13 years of representing India.”

2️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ Caps

1️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ Goals

🥉 Olympic Bronze Medallist Indian Hockey Team Defender and one of the best drag-flickers of this generation draws curtains on an exceptional career. 👏 Wishing you a Happy Retirement, Rupinder Pal Singh👏#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/kXsVoYlUql — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 30, 2021

The many ‘roop’s of #Tokyo2020 bronze medallist – Rupinder Pal Singh! 💙 With the player announcing his retirement, what are you going to miss the most about India’s ace drag flicker? 🏑#UnitedByEmotion | @rupinderbob3 pic.twitter.com/2MBXqp8yfI — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 30, 2021

Rupinder was an intergral part of the Indian hockey team that won bronze medal in the Tokyo Games this year, ending a 41-year-old medal drought for the eight-time Olympic champions.

(Inputs From PTI)